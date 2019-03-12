Arthur Napoleão dos SantosBorn 6 March 1843. Died 12 May 1925
Arthur Napoleão dos Santos
1843-03-06
Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Napoleão dos Santos (6 March 1843 - 12 May 1925) was a Portuguese composer, pianist, instrument dealer and music publisher. Brother of Aníbal Napoleão and Alfredo Napoleão.
Tracks
Ses yeux, Op 66
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
