Paul MaarBorn 13 December 1937
Paul Maar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec871bbe-908d-4e77-86b3-40af4cc89d14
Paul Maar Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Maar (born 13 December 1937) is one of the most important modern German writers for children and young people. He is a novelist, playwright, translator and illustrator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Maar Tracks
Sort by
Max Test
Paul Maar
Max Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Max Test
Last played on
Paul Maar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist