Eric Woolfson
1945-03-18
Eric Woolfson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Norman Woolfson (18 March 1945 – 2 December 2009) was a Scottish songwriter, lyricist, vocalist, executive producer, pianist, and co-creator of The Alan Parsons Project. He sold over 50 million albums worldwide. Following the 10 successful albums he made with Alan Parsons, Woolfson pursued a career in musical theatre. He wrote five musicals which won numerous awards and has been seen by over a million people, and has performed in Germany, Austria, Korea and Japan.
