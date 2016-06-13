Steve EarleUS folk/rock singer/songwriter. Born 17 January 1955
Stephen Fain Earle (born January 17, 1955) is an American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor. Earle began his career as a songwriter in Nashville and released his first EP in 1982.
His breakthrough album was the 1986 album Guitar Town. Since then Earle has released 15 studio albums and received three Grammy awards. His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, Shawn Colvin, Ian Stuart Donaldson and Emmylou Harris. He has appeared in film and television, and has written a novel, a play, and a book of short stories.
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
Americana singer-songwriters talk about their new collaboration
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
Long, Lonesome Highway Blues
Feel Alright
Devil's Right Hand
Guitar Town
Copperhead Road
Satellite Radio
The Galway Girl (feat. Sharon Shannon)
Nothing But A Child
Copperhead Road
The Rain Came Down
Johnny Come Lately
The Devil's Right Hand
The Galway Girl
Goodbye
Come What May
Days Aren't Long Enough (Bob Harris Country session 04.10.2007)
The Other Kind
Copperhead Road
Galway Girl
Way Down In The Hole
I Ain't Ever Satisfied
Texas Eagle
