Louis Logic
Louis Logic Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Dorley, better known as Louis Logic, is a Brooklyn, New York based underground hip-hop emcee. He released three full-length studio albums as a solo artist, one album as The Odd Couple with Jay Love and is a former member of the Demigodz, appearing on a number of tracks on the Godz Must Be Crazy EP. In 2006, he made his arrangement with longtime producer J.J. Brown official. Their last album together was released under the artist name "louis logic & J.J. Brown."
Louis Logic Tracks
Louis Logic Links
