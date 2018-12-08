Andrew Clarke (born April 7, 1973) is an English DJ and record producer. He is the co-founder of RAM Records, a pioneering force in the drum and bass genre. In 2011, Andy C won the Best DJ title in the 2011 Drum and Bass Arena Awards, and since the awards' inception in 2009, he has won the people's vote in the awards for Best DJ each year. He specialises in fast mixing, often employing three turntables. A signature mixing style of Andy is what he refers to as "The Double Drop": lining up two tunes so that both basslines drop at the same time. Andy C has often organised events where he DJs continuously for six hours. In January 2011, Mixmag UK announced the result of 14 month global poll from 35 nominations chosen by other big names in dance music: the survey asked global voters to decide Who is the Greatest DJ of All Time; Andy C was ranked number four on it and the highest British DJ on the list. He is the only DJ to day to receive in excess of 20 annual 'Best DJ' titles in any genre.