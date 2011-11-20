Simple E
Erica Williams, better known as Simple E, is a former R&B and hip hop pop singer-songwriter whose 1994 single "Play My Funk", made the Billboard charts, and appeared on the Sugar Hill soundtrack.
Simple E was signed to Fox Records, who then released her only album, Colouz Uv Sound on October 11, 1994. Two singles were released, "Blue Jeans" and "Play My Funk" which reached 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. Simple E appeared on Cherokee's 1999 album I Love You...Me.
