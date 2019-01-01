J.T. BrownSaxophonist. Born 2 April 1918. Died 24 November 1969
J.T. Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
J. T. Brown (April 2, 1918 – November 24, 1969) was an American tenor saxophonist of the Chicago blues era. He was variously billed as Saxman Brown, J.T. (Big Boy) Brown and Bep Brown.
