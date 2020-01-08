OriginKansas metal band. Formed 4 July 1997
Origin is an American technical death metal band from Topeka, Kansas, founded in 1997. They have been recognized by music critics and metal fans alike for combining a harsh sound with a high level of technical skill.
Origin's music is characterized by almost exclusive use of several specific, difficult playing techniques: blast beats on the drum kit, multiple death growled vocals, and arpeggios and sweep picking on both the guitars and the bass guitar. Their songs often have uneven, shifting time signatures. 2008 saw the band breakthrough in the United States with the release of their fourth studio album, Antithesis which was seen as a hit.
