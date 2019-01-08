Blue Pearl are an English electronic music duo, consisting of American female singer Durga McBroom and British musician Youth (Martin Glover). Also known as the Naturists on interactive records.( 1994 interactive records pictv t6) They charted two songs on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

"Naked in the Rain" was a #4 hit in the UK Singles Chart and a #5 dance hit in the US in 1990, which was originally issued on blue vinyl. It was followed by "(Can You) Feel the Passion" (whose melody samples Bizarre Inc's "Playing with Knives"), which hit #1 on both Billboard's Dance Club Play and the UK Dance Chart in 1992, reaching #14 on the UK Singles Chart. They also had a minor hit in the UK Singles Chart in November 1990 with the #31 hit, "Little Brother".

Their records featured guest appearances from David Gilmour and Richard Wright of Pink Floyd, for whom McBroom had been a backing vocalist.