Axxis
1988
Axxis Biography (Wikipedia)
Axxis is a German heavy metal band that was founded in 1988. Their debut album, Kingdom of the Night, became the best-selling debut album ever by a hard rock band in Germany in 1989.
Axxis Tracks
