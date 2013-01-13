Frances YipBorn 22 October 1947
Frances Yip
1947-10-22
Frances Yip Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Yip Lai-yee (born 1947) is a Hong Kong English pop and Cantopop singer. She is best known for performing many of the theme songs for television series produced by TVB in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Frances Yip Tracks
Green Is The Mountain
Frances Yip
Green Is The Mountain
Green Is The Mountain
Frances Yip Links
