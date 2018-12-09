Kyu Sakamoto (坂本 九 Sakamoto Kyū, born Hisashi Sakamoto (坂本 九 Sakamoto Hisashi), raised as Hisashi Ōshima (大島 九 Ōshima Hisashi), 10 December 1941 – 12 August 1985) was a Japanese singer and actor, best known outside Japan for his international hit song "Ue o Muite Arukō" (known as "Sukiyaki" in English-speaking markets), which was sung in Japanese and sold over 13 million copies. It reached number one in the United States Billboard Hot 100 in June 1963, making Sakamoto the first Asian recording artist to have a number one song on the chart. Sakamoto, along with 519 other passengers on the flight, was killed in the crash of Japan Airlines Flight 123 on 12 August 1985; the deadliest single-aircraft accident to date.