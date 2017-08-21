Emmanuela Marrone, also known as Emma or Emma Marrone (born 25 May 1984, in Florence, Italy) is an Italian pop singer.

After working with several bands, she won the Italian talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi in March 2010, and signed a contract with record label Universal Music. On 18 February 2012, she won first place at the annual televised Sanremo Music Festival 2012 with her song "Non è l'inferno". She has recorded one EP, four albums and 15 singles, and has received two Multiplatinum, 14 Platinum discs and two Gold discs. So far[when?] she has sold more than 1,200,000 singles and discs.

Since 2012, she has publicly performed on the guitar.

In 2013 and 2015, Marrone was selected as the artistic director of one of the teams in Amici di Maria De Filippi.

She represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark with the song "La mia città", and finished 21st.