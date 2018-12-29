The Four Preps are an American popular music male quartet. In the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, the group amassed eight gold singles and three gold albums. Its million-selling signature tunes included "26 Miles (Santa Catalina)," "Big Man," "Lazy Summer Night," and "Down by the Station."

The Four Preps' numerous television and motion picture appearances included four years on Ozzie and Harriet backing heartthrob Ricky Nelson and with Sandra Dee in the Gidget movie. Their most recent television appearance was with the award-winning 2004 PBS special, Magic Moments: The Best of 50s Pop.

The current incarnation of the Four Preps features co-founder and original lead singer Bruce Belland, Bob Duncan (formerly with the Diamonds and the Crew Cuts), Michael Redman (of the Crew Cuts), and Jim Armstrong. Their shows are currently an amalgamation of singing everything from doo-wop to Tin Pan Alley standards and comedy.