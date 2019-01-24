Rufus70s/80s USA funk band. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1983
1970
Rufus was an American funk band from Chicago, Illinois best known for launching the career of lead singer Chaka Khan. They had several hits throughout their career, including "Tell Me Something Good", "Sweet Thing", “Do You Love What You Feel” and "Ain't Nobody". Rufus and Chaka Khan were one of the most popular and influential funk bands of the 70’s with four consecutive number one R&B albums, ten Top 40 Pop Hits and 5 number one R&B singles among other accolades.
Rufus Tracks
Ain't Nobody
Rufus
Ain't Nobody
Ain't Nobody
Once You Get Started
Rufus
Once You Get Started
Once You Get Started
