Lee Foss
Lee Foss Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Foss is an American-born producer and DJ from Chicago, Illinois. In addition to a number of releases on labels such as Culprit, Wolf+Lamb and No. 19, he co-founded the dance music label Hot Creations and is a member of the house music band Hot Natured alongside Jamie Jones, Ali Love and Luca C.
Lee's music is inspired by the musical heritage of Chicago and his influences include classic house, R&B, 90s Hip Hop, 1980s electro and Detroit techno.
In 2010 Lee was the highest new entry into the Resident Advisor Top 100 DJ poll at no. 38, and climbed to no. 11 in 2011.
Lee Foss Tracks
Freak You Right (Nothing Else Matters)
Lee Foss
Freak You Right (Nothing Else Matters)
Freak You Right (Nothing Else Matters)
Freak You Right
Lee Foss
Freak You Right
Freak You Right
Crawl (feat. SPNCR & Mal Rainey)
Lee Foss
Crawl (feat. SPNCR & Mal Rainey)
Crawl (feat. SPNCR & Mal Rainey)
Crawl (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. SPNCR & Mal Rainey)
Lee Foss
Crawl (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. SPNCR & Mal Rainey)
Crawl (CamelPhat Remix) (feat. SPNCR & Mal Rainey)
Under The Moon (Lee Foss Remix)
Claptone
Under The Moon (Lee Foss Remix)
Under The Moon (Lee Foss Remix)
Drifting (Original Mix)
Lee Curtiss
Drifting (Original Mix)
Drifting (Original Mix)
1988 (Lee Foss Remix)
VERSUS
1988 (Lee Foss Remix)
1988 (Lee Foss Remix)
Drifting (Waze & Odyssey Remix)
Lee Foss
Drifting (Waze & Odyssey Remix)
Drifting (Waze & Odyssey Remix)
Drifting (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Lee Foss
Drifting (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Drifting (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Blue Is The Distance (feat. Ali Love & Anabel)
Lee Foss
Blue Is The Distance (feat. Ali Love & Anabel)
Blue Is The Distance (feat. Ali Love & Anabel)
Living In The City (feat. Alex Nazar & Spencer Nezey)
Lee Foss
Living In The City (feat. Alex Nazar & Spencer Nezey)
Living In The City (feat. Alex Nazar & Spencer Nezey)
Living In The City (MK Dub) (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Lee Foss
Living In The City (MK Dub) (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Living In The City (MK Dub) (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Living In The City (MK Remix)
Lee Foss
Living In The City (MK Remix)
Living In The City (MK Remix)
Laserdance
Lee Foss
Laserdance
Laserdance
Living In The City (Detlef Remix) (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Lee Foss
Living In The City (Detlef Remix) (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Living In The City (Detlef Remix) (feat. Spencer Nezey)
Till The Light
Lee Foss
Till The Light
Till The Light
The Edge
Lee Foss
The Edge
The Edge
Fearing Love (Jamie Jones & Lee Foss Remix)
Serge Devant
Fearing Love (Jamie Jones & Lee Foss Remix)
Fearing Love (Jamie Jones & Lee Foss Remix)
Summertime Sadness (MK & Lee Foss Cold Blooded Remix)
Lana Del Rey
Summertime Sadness (MK & Lee Foss Cold Blooded Remix)
Summertime Sadness (MK & Lee Foss Cold Blooded Remix)
Could Be
Lee Foss
Could Be
Could Be
Masterblaster (Richy Ahmed Remix)
Lee Foss
Masterblaster (Richy Ahmed Remix)
Masterblaster (Richy Ahmed Remix)
Brooklyn In The House
Lee Foss
Brooklyn In The House
Brooklyn In The House
Run Around
Lee Foss
Run Around
Run Around
You Got Me
Lee Foss
You Got Me
You Got Me
Keep My Cool
Lee Foss
Keep My Cool
Keep My Cool
U Got Me
Lee Foss
U Got Me
U Got Me
Warriors
Lee Foss
Warriors
Warriors
The Calling
Lee Foss
The Calling
The Calling
Chic Sheik
Lee Foss
Chic Sheik
Chic Sheik
Charmer
Lee Foss
Charmer
Charmer
Upcoming Events
23
Mar
2019
Lee Foss, MK, Claptone, Waze & Odyssey, Low Steppa, Franky Rizardo, Danny Howard, Santé, Weiss, Max Chapman, Eli Brown, GW Harrison, Jaden Thompson, Nightlapse, Claptone Disciples, M.A.X & Danny Langan, Parris & Lloyd, Billy Cocks, Larry London, J Walks and Josh Arise
Tobacco Dock, London, UK
