Lee Foss is an American-born producer and DJ from Chicago, Illinois. In addition to a number of releases on labels such as Culprit, Wolf+Lamb and No. 19, he co-founded the dance music label Hot Creations and is a member of the house music band Hot Natured alongside Jamie Jones, Ali Love and Luca C.

Lee's music is inspired by the musical heritage of Chicago and his influences include classic house, R&B, 90s Hip Hop, 1980s electro and Detroit techno.

In 2010 Lee was the highest new entry into the Resident Advisor Top 100 DJ poll at no. 38, and climbed to no. 11 in 2011.