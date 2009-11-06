Dark AgeGerman melodic death metal band. Formed 1995
Dark Age
1995
Dark Age is a German metal band from Hamburg, Germany formed in 1995 by Eike Freese (guitar, vocals), André Schumann (drums) and Oliver Fliegel (bass guitar).
Devote Yourself To Nothing
10 Steps To Nausea
10 Steps To Nausea
