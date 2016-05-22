Glenn OsserBorn 28 August 1914. Died 29 April 2014
Glenn Osser
1914-08-28
Glenn Osser Biography (Wikipedia)
Abraham "Glenn" Osser (August 28, 1914 – April 29, 2014) was an American musician, musical arranger, orchestra leader, and songwriter. His birthname was Abraham (Abe), but much of his work was under the name Glenn; he can be found with references under both names. He also worked under a number of other names: Arthur Meisel, Bob Marvel, Maurice Pierre, and others.
