Rick Wentworth
Rick Wentworth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec62f08b-485c-4c90-a6fb-2472f35146a9
Rick Wentworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Rick Wentworth is a BAFTA-nominated film and TV composer, conductor, orchestrator and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rick Wentworth Tracks
Sort by
Marwood Walks
David Dundas
Marwood Walks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx62.jpglink
Marwood Walks
Last played on
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - Main Titles
Danny Elfman
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - Main Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - Main Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
The Avengers - Age of Ultron
Danny Elfman
The Avengers - Age of Ultron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
The Avengers - Age of Ultron
Last played on
LARA CROFT: TOMB RAIDER (2001): The Planetary Alignment
Graeme Revell
LARA CROFT: TOMB RAIDER (2001): The Planetary Alignment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LARA CROFT: TOMB RAIDER (2001): The Planetary Alignment
Orchestra
Last played on
Rick Wentworth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist