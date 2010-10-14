Tesla BoyRussian synthpop / new wave band. Formed 2008
Tesla Boy
2008
Tesla Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Tesla Boy is a Russian synthpop band formed in 2008 by audio producer and musician Anton Sevidov. The band consists of Sevidov, Leo Zatagin, Stas "Pioneerball" Astakhov, and Mike Studnitsyn.
