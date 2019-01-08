Antoni Ros-Marbà (born 1937 in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat) is a Spanish conductor from Catalonia. He began his musical education at the Conservatori Superior de Música de Barcelona. He studied conducting with Eduard Toldrà, Sergiu Celibidache, and Jean Martinon.

In 1966, after the founding of the RTVE Symphony Orchestra in Madrid, Ros-Marbà won a conducting competition and was named the Principal Conductor of this orchestra. In 1967, he became Principal Conductor of the Orquestra Ciutat de Barcelona, until 1978, and again from 1981 to 1986. In 1978 he was named Music Director of the Spanish National Orchestra. From 1979-1986, he led the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra as Principal Conductor.

In 2005, in the National Day of Catalonia, arranged a new version for the Catalonia national anthem, interpreted by the Orquestra Simfònica de Barcelona i Nacional de Catalunya and the Orfeó Català.

In recent years Ros-Marba has conducted the Real Filharmonia de Galicia in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.