Scipione Lacorcia (fl. 1590–1620) was a Neapolitan composer of madrigals.

Biographical data for Lacorcia is almost non-existent. Apart from his activity from 1590 to 1620, culminating in his third book of madrigals for 5 voices, little is known.

Book II is dedicated to Alessandro Miroballo, marchese di Bracigliano. Book III, dated 1 October 1620 is prefaced with a humble plebeian dedication to his lordship Francesco Filomarino (1600–1678), principe della Rocca. Book III also features two "guest" madrigals by the nobleman Ettore de la Marra (ca. 1570-1634) signore di Baiano e Castelfranco, who like Filomarino and the amateur madrigalist Scipione Dentice was a member of the five family seggio Capuana who participated in the city government. Ettore de la Marra was also a lutenist and guitarist in Carlo Gesualdo's Accademia and has two other surviving madrigals in the collection Teatro de Madrigali (Gargano and Nucci, Naples 1609). The poems in Lacorcia's Book III are mainly anonymous, perhaps indicating that they may be from local aristocratic poets.