Hunx and His Punx is an American punk band from San Francisco, California.

Hunx, real name Seth Bogart, started the band in 2008 after years of performing in a pop group called Gravy Train!!!! The group's sound has been compared to girl groups and is a mix of punk and bubblegum music. The band played its first national tour of the United States alongside Jay Reatard and Nobunny in 2009. The band officially released its debut singles compilation album Gay Singles in 2010 on True Panther Sounds in the U.S. and Born Bad in France. Hunx used to co-own 'Down At Lulu's', a hair salon in Oakland, California, but sold it in 2011.

In January 2010, Hunx began a tour featuring an all-girl backing band. The new line-up has been identified on the tour and in new songs such as "Lovers Lane" as Hunx and His Punkettes.

In March 2010, the band played in a tribute concert for the recently deceased Jay Reatard. In May 2010, LensCrafters began airing a commercial featuring a short audio clip of "Gimmie Gimmie Back Your Love." In October 2010, Hunx and His Punx signed to Hardly Art. The band's debut album for the label, Too Young to Be in Love, was released in April 2011. It was produced in New York City by Ivan Julian of Richard Hell and The Voidoids.