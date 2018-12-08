Larkin PoeFormerly known as Lovell Sisters. Formed 1 November 2009
Larkin Poe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02xy3jf.jpg
2009-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec5436c4-c44a-47f5-a640-da8d376a3871
Larkin Poe Biography (Wikipedia)
Larkin Poe is an American roots rock band from Atlanta, GA fronted by sisters Rebecca Lovell (born January 30, 1991) and Megan Lovell (born May 12, 1989). Featuring strong southern harmonies, heavy electric guitar riffs, and slide guitar, they are often touted as "the little sisters of the Allman Brothers". The band performed at the 2014 and 2016 Glastonbury Festival, and were voted "Best Discovery of Glastonbury 2014" by the UK's The Observer.
Both sisters have also toured as backing musicians for a variety of other bands, most notably Elvis Costello, Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, and Keith Urban.
Larkin Poe Performances & Interviews
- Larkin Poe Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nhrz4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nhrz4.jpg2015-04-05T13:00:00.000ZLarkin Poe perform live on Weekend Wogan. Tracklisting: Don't Bang Bang (Cher/Nancy Sinatra)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02nhwz3
Larkin Poe Live in Session
Larkin Poe Tracks
Preachin' Blues (Live on Cerys Matthews Blues Show)
Larkin Poe
Preachin' Blues (Live on Cerys Matthews Blues Show)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Preachin' Blues
Larkin Poe
Preachin' Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Preachin' Blues
Last played on
Ain't Gonna Cry
Larkin Poe
Ain't Gonna Cry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Ain't Gonna Cry
Last played on
Sometimes
Larkin Poe
Sometimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Sometimes
Last played on
Black Betty
Larkin Poe
Black Betty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Black Betty
Last played on
The Month Of January
Blair Dunlop
The Month Of January
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
The Month Of January
Last played on
Come On In My Kitchen
Larkin Poe
Come On In My Kitchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Come On In My Kitchen
Last played on
Love or Money
Larkin Poe
Love or Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Love or Money
Last played on
Sea Song
Larkin Poe
Sea Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Sea Song
Last played on
CROWN OF FIRE
Larkin Poe
CROWN OF FIRE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
CROWN OF FIRE
Last played on
Play On
Larkin Poe
Play On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Play On
Last played on
Stubborn Love
Larkin Poe
Stubborn Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Stubborn Love
Last played on
Shoulder To Shoulder
Larkin Poe
Shoulder To Shoulder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Shoulder To Shoulder
Last played on
Jailbreak (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Larkin Poe
Jailbreak (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Larkin Poe
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Last played on
I Belong To Love
Larkin Poe
I Belong To Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
I Belong To Love
Last played on
Don't
Larkin Poe
Don't
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Don't
Last played on
Jailbreak
Larkin Poe
Jailbreak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Jailbreak
Last played on
It Gets Better As You Go
Larkin Poe
It Gets Better As You Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
It Gets Better As You Go
Last played on
Long Hard Fall
Larkin Poe
Long Hard Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Long Hard Fall
Last played on
Dandelion
Larkin Poe
Dandelion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Dandelion
Last played on
Bang Bang [live]
Larkin Poe
Bang Bang [live]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Bang Bang [live]
Last played on
Don't [live]
Larkin Poe
Don't [live]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
Don't [live]
Last played on
Cure For Teh Common Cold
Larkin Poe
Cure For Teh Common Cold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
M. Lo
Larkin Poe
M. Lo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
M. Lo
Last played on
Praying For the Bell
Larkin Poe
Praying For the Bell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy3jf.jpglink
