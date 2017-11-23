Gianni FerrioBorn 15 November 1924. Died 21 October 2013
Gianni Ferrio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec528bd9-40c1-4ccc-b62f-2acb7aa9f561
Gianni Ferrio Biography (Wikipedia)
Gianni Ferrio (16 November 1924 – 21 October 2013) was an Italian composer, conductor and music arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gianni Ferrio Tracks
Sort by
Sensazioni
Gianni Ferrio
Sensazioni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sensazioni
Last played on
The Mess
Gianni Ferrio
The Mess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mess
Last played on
Milano Rhythm & Blues
Gianni Ferrio
Milano Rhythm & Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milano Rhythm & Blues
Last played on
I Giorni Che Ci Appartengono
Gianni Ferrio
I Giorni Che Ci Appartengono
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Giorni Che Ci Appartengono
Last played on
Labirinto
Gianni Ferrio
Labirinto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Labirinto
Last played on
Gianni Ferrio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist