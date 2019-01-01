Change of Heart82-97 Canadian alternative rock band. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1997
Change of Heart
1982
Change of Heart Biography (Wikipedia)
Change of Heart was a Canadian alternative rock band, active from 1982 to 1997. They had one Top 40 hit, "There You Go" in 1992, as well as several hits on Canada's modern rock charts, including "Trigger" and "Little Kingdoms".
The band had a diverse, genre-defying sound, with the songs on their albums crossing from pop to hard rock to something almost akin to punk.
