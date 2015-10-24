Russell WebbBorn 1958
Russell Webb
1958
Russell Webb Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Webb (born 1958 in Glasgow, Scotland) is a Scottish new wave bass guitarist who was member of bands such as Slik, PVC2 (both with Midge Ure), Zones, Skids, The Armoury Show and Public Image Ltd and collaborated with Richard Jobson, Virginia Astley and The Who.
Russell Webb Tracks
When The River Runs Dry
Russell Webb
When The River Runs Dry
When The River Runs Dry
