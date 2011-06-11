Metaphra
Metaphra Biography (Wikipedia)
Metaphra are an English musical group from South West England. Metaphra consists of Richard Gale and Marie Bolt, whilst sometimes citing a third member Rich Stealth, as guitarist. Metaphra also use guest instrumentalists such as saxophonist Gustave Savvy.
Metaphra Tracks
Trapped
