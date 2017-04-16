Frederick RenzConductor / keyboard
Frederick Renz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec4d51ea-5e17-4513-aa1d-aae910106127
Frederick Renz Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Renz is a conductor, director, and keyboardist specializing in Early Music spanning the medieval through the classical eras. He is the founder of the Early Music Foundation and directs its performing group Early Music New York, an internationally performing ensemble and artist in residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. Renz is also noted for his work in medieval drama, and has directed and produced works such as Daniel and the Lions and Le Roman de Fauvel based largely on his own musicological research.
Frederick Renz Tracks
Mary Magdalene's Lament [Ludus Paschalis: Resurrection Play of Tours]
Anonymous, Chanticleer, Medieval Harp Choir Angelorum & Frederick Renz
Mary Magdalene's Lament [Ludus Paschalis: Resurrection Play of Tours]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Magdalene's Lament [Ludus Paschalis: Resurrection Play of Tours]
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
