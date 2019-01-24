Dave EdmundsBorn 15 April 1944
Dave Edmunds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmf3.jpg
1944-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec4b6d29-527c-4cc0-89bb-8a4775f350d0
Dave Edmunds Biography (Wikipedia)
David William “Dave” Edmunds (born 15 April 1944) is a Welsh singer/songwriter, guitarist, actor and record producer. Although he is mainly associated with pub rock and new wave, having many hits in the 1970s and early 1980s, his natural leaning has always been towards 1950s style rock and roll.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Edmunds Performances & Interviews
Dave Edmunds Tracks
Sort by
I Knew The Bride
Dave Edmunds
I Knew The Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
I Knew The Bride
Last played on
Girls Talk
Dave Edmunds
Girls Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
Girls Talk
Last played on
I Hear you Knocking
Dave Edmunds
I Hear you Knocking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
I Hear you Knocking
Last played on
Crawling from the Wreckage
Dave Edmunds
Crawling from the Wreckage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
Standing At The Crossroads
Dave Edmunds
Standing At The Crossroads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
Standing At The Crossroads
Last played on
Here Comes The Weekend
Dave Edmunds
Here Comes The Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
Here Comes The Weekend
Last played on
Queen Of Hearts
Dave Edmunds
Queen Of Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmf3.jpglink
Queen Of Hearts
Last played on
Dave Edmunds Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Graham Parker - the blue leather trousers years
-
Nick Lowe
-
"Where do you begin?" - Nick Lowe celebrates Ry Cooder's lifetime of music
-
Graham Parker Live in Session
-
Graham Parker joins Mark and Stuart
-
Graham Parker & Brinsley Schwarz
-
Nick Lowe chats to Simon Mayo
-
Graham Parker speaks to Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist