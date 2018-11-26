Felix MottlBorn 1856. Died 2 July 1911
Felix Mottl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1856
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec48a500-423f-4c07-aedc-9beec3016944
Felix Mottl Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Josef von Mottl (between 29 July/29 August 1856 – 2 July 1911) was an Austrian conductor and composer. He was regarded as one of the most brilliant conductors of his day. He composed three operas, of which Agnes Bernauer (Weimar, 1880) was the most successful, as well as a string quartet and numerous songs and other music. His orchestration of Richard Wagner's "Wesendonck Lieder" is still the most commonly performed version. He was also a teacher, and his pupils included Ernest van Dyck and Wilhelm Petersen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felix Mottl Tracks
Sort by
Wesendonk Lieder
Richard Wagner
Wesendonk Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonk Lieder
Last played on
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Last played on
Prelude to Parsifal
Richard Wagner
Prelude to Parsifal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Prelude to Parsifal
Last played on
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Träume (Wesendonck Lieder)
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonck-Lieder, arr. Mottl for voice & orchestra
Last played on
Funf Lieder von Mathilde von Wesendonk
Richard Wagner
Funf Lieder von Mathilde von Wesendonk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Funf Lieder von Mathilde von Wesendonk
Last played on
3 Valses Romantiques; no.2 - Movement modere de valse
Emmanuel Chabrier
3 Valses Romantiques; no.2 - Movement modere de valse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
3 Valses Romantiques; no.2 - Movement modere de valse
Orchestra
Last played on
Céphale et Procris - Suite (ed. Mottl); No.1 Tambourin
André-Ernest-Modeste Grétry
Céphale et Procris - Suite (ed. Mottl); No.1 Tambourin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Céphale et Procris - Suite (ed. Mottl); No.1 Tambourin
Last played on
Good Friday music from Parsifal
Richard Wagner
Good Friday music from Parsifal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Good Friday music from Parsifal
Last played on
Wesendonck Lieder(arranged for voice and orchestra by Felix Mottl)
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck Lieder(arranged for voice and orchestra by Felix Mottl)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonck Lieder(arranged for voice and orchestra by Felix Mottl)
Last played on
Back to artist