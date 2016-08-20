Markus BrutscherBorn 18 August 1966
1966-08-18
Markus Brutscher Biography (Wikipedia)
Markus Brutscher (born 18 August 1966) is a German tenor in opera and concert. His repertoire includes works from the early Baroque to contemporary, although he has been regarded as a specialist in early music.
Requiem - Dies Irae, Domine Jesu, Hostias
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem - Dies Irae, Domine Jesu, Hostias
Requiem - Dies Irae, Domine Jesu, Hostias
