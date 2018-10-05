Lisa Milne is a Scottish soprano described by the BBC as "one of RSAMD's best-known alumni", who was among the first artists to be invited to the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme in 1999-2001.

Known for her work as a member of the King's Consort and her recordings with Roger Vignoles, Iain Burnside, Malcolm Martineau and others. She has performed at the Edinburgh Festival and the BBC Proms.