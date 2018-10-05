Lisa MilneBorn 1971
Lisa Milne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec480d7c-7ae4-49f4-8398-e204accc5f34
Lisa Milne Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Milne is a Scottish soprano described by the BBC as "one of RSAMD's best-known alumni", who was among the first artists to be invited to the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme in 1999-2001.
Known for her work as a member of the King's Consort and her recordings with Roger Vignoles, Iain Burnside, Malcolm Martineau and others. She has performed at the Edinburgh Festival and the BBC Proms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Milne Tracks
Sort by
Songs for a Winter's Evening
Thea Musgrave
Songs for a Winter's Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqb8.jpglink
Songs for a Winter's Evening
Last played on
Green from Ariettes Oubliees
Claude Debussy
Green from Ariettes Oubliees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Green from Ariettes Oubliees
Last played on
Ca' the yowes to the knowes (Songs for a Winter's Evening)
Thea Musgrave
Ca' the yowes to the knowes (Songs for a Winter's Evening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqb8.jpglink
Ca' the yowes to the knowes (Songs for a Winter's Evening)
Orchestra
Last played on
I am my mammy's ae bairn (Songs for a Winter's Evening)
Thea Musgrave
I am my mammy's ae bairn (Songs for a Winter's Evening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqb8.jpglink
I am my mammy's ae bairn (Songs for a Winter's Evening)
Orchestra
Last played on
Two Songs: When I am dead, my dearest & What art thou thinking of?
John Ireland
Two Songs: When I am dead, my dearest & What art thou thinking of?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
Two Songs: When I am dead, my dearest & What art thou thinking of?
Last played on
Lauda Jerusalem, RV 609
Antonio Vivaldi
Lauda Jerusalem, RV 609
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Lauda Jerusalem, RV 609
Choir
Last played on
Charlie is my darling
Scottish Traditional, Graham Johnson, Roger Quilter & Lisa Milne
Charlie is my darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Charlie is my darling
Composer
Last played on
Ca' the yowes to the knowes
Scottish Traditional, Graham Johnson, Robert Burns, Roger Quilter & Lisa Milne
Ca' the yowes to the knowes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcs.jpglink
Ca' the yowes to the knowes
Composer
Last played on
35 Scottish Lyrics - I wha aince in heaven's Heicht
Francis George Scott
35 Scottish Lyrics - I wha aince in heaven's Heicht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
35 Scottish Lyrics - I wha aince in heaven's Heicht
Last played on
The Seven Last Words of Christ: No.2
Joseph Haydn
The Seven Last Words of Christ: No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Seven Last Words of Christ: No.2
Last played on
Magnificat, RV610a
Antonio Vivaldi
Magnificat, RV610a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Magnificat, RV610a
Choir
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Magnificat in G minor RV.610a for SSSAT soli, 2 chors, 2 ob, str & bc
The King’s Consort
Magnificat in G minor RV.610a for SSSAT soli, 2 chors, 2 ob, str & bc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5b5z.jpglink
Magnificat in G minor RV.610a for SSSAT soli, 2 chors, 2 ob, str & bc
Director
Last played on
Spring is at the door, Op 18 No 4
Roger Quilter
Spring is at the door, Op 18 No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Spring is at the door, Op 18 No 4
Last played on
4 Songs Op.14 for voice and piano: no.1; Autumn evening
Graham Johnson
4 Songs Op.14 for voice and piano: no.1; Autumn evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
4 Songs Op.14 for voice and piano: no.1; Autumn evening
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzx.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Sleeps the Noon in the Deep Blue Sky
Lisa Milne
Sleeps the Noon in the Deep Blue Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea-Longing
Lisa Milne
Sea-Longing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sea-Longing
Last played on
Violin' from 'Fiancailles
Lisa Milne
Violin' from 'Fiancailles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violin' from 'Fiancailles
Last played on
An Eriskay Love Lilt
Lisa Milne
An Eriskay Love Lilt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Eriskay Love Lilt
Last played on
The Sacrifice - opera
James MacMillan
The Sacrifice - opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
The Sacrifice - opera
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Total Immersion: Thea Musgrave: Total Immersion: Thea Musgrave - BBC SO
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6b38g
Barbican, London
2014-02-15T01:58:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qmpcg.jpg
15
Feb
2014
Total Immersion: Thea Musgrave: Total Immersion: Thea Musgrave - BBC SO
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evmv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-19T01:58:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xly66.jpg
19
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6wc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-08T01:58:25
8
Sep
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e55whn
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-16T01:58:25
16
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec4zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-29T01:58:25
29
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist