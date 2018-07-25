Enrique Fernández Arbós (24 December 1863 – 2 June 1939) was a Spanish violinist, composer and conductor who divided much of his career between Madrid and London. He originally made his name as a virtuoso violinist and later as one of Spain’s greatest conductors.

Fernández Arbós was born in Madrid. After studying violin at the Madrid Conservatory under Jesús Monasterio, he continued his studies in Brussels under Henri Vieuxtemps and later in Berlin under Joseph Joachim. While in Berlin he also studied composition under Heinrich von Herzogenberg. After teaching at the Madrid Conservatoire and in Hamburg, and spells as leader of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and Boston Symphony Orchestra, he became professor of violin at the Royal College of Music, London in 1894, a post he occupied until 1916. In 1904, he was offered the position of principal conductor of the Madrid Symphony Orchestra, a position he held for nearly 35 years.

He conducted the first Spanish performance of Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring, and of Richard Strauss's Don Quixote (1915; with Juan Ruiz Casaux, cello).