Laurent Garnier, (, born 1 February 1966) also known as Choice, is a French electronic music producer and DJ. Garnier began DJ-ing in Manchester during the late 1980s. By the following decade, he had a broad stylistic range, able to span deep house, Detroit techno, trance and jazz. He added production work to his schedule in the early 1990s, and recorded several albums.
Man With The Red Face
Mirapolis (Laurent Garnier Remix)
The Man With The Red Face (Original Mix)
Wake Up
Dimanche (Laurent Garnier Remix)
Electric Djjedi Disco Biscuit
Soho - BBC Session 01/06/1995
Gnanmankoudji (Horny Monster Mix Full Version)
Le Voyage De Simone
Gnanmankoudji (Horny Monster Mix)
Swinging Da Suga
Acid Eiffel
Boom (Traumer African Remix)
Boom (Traumer Remix)
The Water Planet
Crispy Bacon
Man With The Red Face (Mark Knight & Funkagenda Remix)
Doctor C'est Chouette (Razor Tong Edit)
Man With A Red Face (Mark Knight & Funkagenda Remix)
Man With The Red Face (MK & MTV Remix)
Doctors C'est Chouette
