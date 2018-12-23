Fuzön is an alternative rock band from Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan formed in 2001. The name has been derived from fusion as the former vocalist Shafqat Amanat Ali describes the band as a fusion of Pakistani classical music and modern rock music.

Fuzön (Urdu: فیوزن, literal English pronunciation: "fusion") is a pop rock band from Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan formed in 2001. The name was derived from fusion, as the former vocalist Shafqat Amanat Ali describes the band as a fusion of Hindustani classical and modern soft rock music blended with the Sufi Style of singing.

Fuzön encompasses hybrid styles of pop and rock instrumentation. "Fuzon was one of the innovative bands of the new millennium, as they gave us a timeless album like Saagar.