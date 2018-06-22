Ulla Katajavuori (16 June 1909, Rauma – 5 October 2001 Helsinki) was a Finnish musician who played the traditional Scandinavian kantele, performing from the 1930s to the 1990s. One of her recordings is the Karelian folk song Konevitsan kirkonkellot.

Katajavuori played the modern, multi-stringed version of the kantele, and was considered a virtuoso and maintainer of the tradition, especially during the 1960s when the instrument was of low popularity, and 5-string player Martti Pokela was one of the few other recognised musicians playing the instrument.