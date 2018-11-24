Deep Blue is the alias of electronic and drum and bass musician, Sean O'Keeffe.

O'Keeffe started producing music in 1991 with the hardcore band 2 Bad Mice, co-writing their hit, "Bombscare". In 1993 he began to write and release under the alias Deep Blue, producing "Helicopter Tune" (also heard in the PSP and PlayStation 2 game GTA Liberty City Stories in 2006 and in the game Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition in 2005) for the Moving Shadow record label. The track reached number 68 in the UK Singles Chart in April 1994.

In 1997, Deep Blue was one of several Moving Shadow artists which left the label to form their own imprint entitled Partisan Recordings.

O'Keeffe collaborated with Rob Haigh, who recorded for Moving Shadow as Omni Trio, to record a joint album under the pseudonym Black Rain in 2003, on a new label they created called Scale. In 2005 he released his first solo album for the label under the Deep Blue guise, entitled Metropolitan Chic.