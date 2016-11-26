Robert WilkinsBorn 16 January 1896. Died 26 May 1987
Robert Wilkins
1896-01-16
Robert Wilkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Timothy Wilkins (January 16, 1896 – May 26, 1987) was an American country blues guitarist and vocalist, of African-American and Cherokee descent. His distinction was his versatility: he could play ragtime, blues, minstrel songs, and gospel music with equal facility.
Robert Wilkins Tracks
Ill Go With Her
That's No Way To Get Along
It Just Suits Me
The Prodigal Son
