Ray Columbus & The InvadersFormed 1962. Disbanded 1965
Ray Columbus & The Invaders
1962
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Columbus & the Invaders were a rock group from Christchurch, New Zealand that was active from 1964 to 1966, fronted by the lead vocalist, Ray Columbus, a musician, television host and manager. Part of the new surf music craze, they were the first New Zealand band to have a number 1 in another country, Australia, with their cover of The Senators' song "She's a Mod".
Tracks
She's A Mod
She's A Mod
Kick Me
Kick Me
Cat`s Eyes
Cat`s Eyes
