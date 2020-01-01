Philip Paul BlissBorn 9 July 1838. Died 29 December 1876
Philip Paul Bliss (9 July 1838 – 29 December 1876) was an American composer, conductor, writer of hymns and a bass-baritone Gospel singer. He wrote many well-known hymns, including "Almost Persuaded" (1871); "Hallelujah, What a Saviour!" (1875); "Let the Lower Lights Be Burning"; "Wonderful Words of Life" (1875); and the tune for Horatio Spafford's "It Is Well with My Soul" (1876).
Bliss's house in Rome, Pennsylvania is now operated as the Philip P. Bliss Gospel Songwriters Museum.
