Constance ShacklockContralto. Born 1913. Died 1999
Constance Shacklock
1913
Constance Shacklock Biography
Constance Shacklock OBE (1913–1999) was an English contralto. After more than a decade of roles with the Covent Garden Opera Company, with other companies and on the concert stage, Shacklock performed for six years in The Sound of Music in London as the Mother Abbess. She taught singing at the Royal Academy of Music from 1968 to 1978.
Climb Every Mountain
Constance Shacklock
Climb Every Mountain
Climb Every Mountain
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1964
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-19
19
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1964
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1961
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-16
16
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1961
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1960
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-17
17
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1960
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1959
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-19
19
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1959
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-07
7
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
