Killa KelaBeatboxer. Born 1983
Killa Kela
1983
Killa Kela Biography (Wikipedia)
Killa Kela (born Lee Potter, 1983) is an English beatboxer and vocalist & rapper from West Sussex.
Toll Booth (feat. Killa Kela)
Roska
Tool Booth
Roska
Feel the Love (feat. Fallacy & Harry Love)
Killa Kela
Push The Button
Killa Kela
High School Crush (Feat. The Cool Kids)
Killa Kela
Jawbreaker (Clipz Remix)
Killa Kela
Everyday (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Killa Kela
Everyday
Killa Kela
