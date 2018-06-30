Joanne BrackeenBorn 26 July 1936
Joanne Brackeen
1936-07-26
Joanne Brackeen Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanne Brackeen (born Joanne Grogan; July 26, 1938) is an American jazz pianist and music educator.
