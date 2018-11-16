The Baja Marimba BandFormed 1964. Disbanded 1999
The Baja Marimba Band
1964
The Baja Marimba Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Baja Marimba Band was a musical group led by marimba player Julius Wechter. Formed by producer Herb Alpert after his own Tijuana Brass, the Baja Marimba Band outlasted the Tijuana Brass by several years in part due to TV producer Chuck Barris, who included the group's music on his game shows in the 1970s.
The Baja Marimba Band Tracks
Peru 68
The Baja Marimba Band
Peru 68
Peru 68
Rhode Island Red (feat. The Baja Marimba Band)
Julius Wechter
Rhode Island Red (feat. The Baja Marimba Band)
Rhode Island Red (feat. The Baja Marimba Band)
How Much Is That Doggie In The Window?
The Baja Marimba Band
How Much Is That Doggie In The Window?
