Howard SkemptonBorn 31 October 1947
1947-10-31
Howard While Skempton (born 31 October 1947) is an English composer, pianist, and accordionist.
Since the late 1960s, when he helped to organise the Scratch Orchestra, he has been associated with the English school of experimental music. Skempton's work is characterised by stripped-down, essentials-only choice of materials, absence of formal development and a strong emphasis on melody. The musicologist Hermann-Christoph Müller has described Skempton's music as "the emancipation of the consonance".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howard Skempton Tracks
More Sweet Than My Refrain
Howard Skempton
More Sweet Than My Refrain
More Sweet Than My Refrain
Last played on
Lento
Lento
Last played on
Pigs Could Fly
Howard Skempton
Pigs Could Fly
Pigs Could Fly
Last played on
He wishes for the Cloths of Heaven
Howard Skempton
He wishes for the Cloths of Heaven
He wishes for the Cloths of Heaven
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
We Who With Songs; Opportunity; Rose-berries
Howard Skempton
We Who With Songs; Opportunity; Rose-berries
We Who With Songs; Opportunity; Rose-berries
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Rise Up, My Love
Rise Up, My Love
Last played on
Lento for orchestra
Howard Skempton
Lento for orchestra
Lento for orchestra
Last played on
Slip-stream
Howard Skempton
Slip-stream
Slip-stream
Last played on
Well, well Cornelius
Howard Skempton
Well, well Cornelius
Well, well Cornelius
Last played on
Adam lay ybounden
Howard Skempton
Adam lay ybounden
Adam lay ybounden
Last played on
To Bethlehem did they go
Howard Skempton
To Bethlehem did they go
To Bethlehem did they go
Last played on
Adam Lay Ybounden
Howard Skempton
Adam Lay Ybounden
Adam Lay Ybounden
Last played on
Kettle's Yard Canon
Howard Skempton
Kettle's Yard Canon
Kettle's Yard Canon
Last played on
The Durham Strike
John Tilbury
The Durham Strike
The Durham Strike
Last played on
Bach Variation for four guitars
Howard Skempton
Bach Variation for four guitars
Bach Variation for four guitars
Last played on
Descriptive Jottings of London
Michael Finnissy
Descriptive Jottings of London
Descriptive Jottings of London
Choir
Last played on
Rise Up, My Love
Rise Up, My Love
Last played on
More sweet than my refrain
Howard Skempton
More sweet than my refrain
More sweet than my refrain
Last played on
Rise Up, My Love
Rise Up, My Love
Last played on
Three Preludes (1989) no.3
Howard Skempton
Three Preludes (1989) no.3
Three Preludes (1989) no.3
Clarinet Quintet - 1st mvt
Howard Skempton
Clarinet Quintet - 1st mvt
Clarinet Quintet - 1st mvt
Ben Somewhen
Howard Skempton
Ben Somewhen
Ben Somewhen
Lento
Lento
Last played on
The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Section IV)
Howard Skempton
The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Section IV)
The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Section IV)
Last played on
Lento
Lento
Last played on
Lento (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Howard Skempton
Lento (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Lento (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Last played on
In Tandem
Howard Skempton
In Tandem
In Tandem
Last played on
Quavers 3
Howard Skempton
Quavers 3
Quavers 3
Last played on
Adam lay y-bounden (Be in the Audience)
Howard Skempton
Adam lay y-bounden (Be in the Audience)
Adam lay y-bounden (Be in the Audience)
Last played on
Eirenicon 2
Howard Skempton
Eirenicon 2
Eirenicon 2
Last played on
One For The Road
Howard Skempton
One For The Road
One For The Road
Performer
Last played on
Field Notes
Howard Skempton
Field Notes
Field Notes
Performer
Last played on
Opportunity
Howard Skempton
Opportunity
Opportunity
Choir
Last played on
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Howard Skempton
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Last played on
Well Well Cornelius
Howard Skempton
Well Well Cornelius
Well Well Cornelius
Last played on
