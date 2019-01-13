The Lahti Symphony Orchestra (Sinfonia Lahti) is a Finnish orchestra, based in the city of Lahti. The orchestra is resident at the Sibelius Hall. The orchestra was founded in 1910, and placed under the control of the Lahti municipality in 1949.

Past chief conductors of the orchestra have included Ulf Söderblom (1985-1988). Osmo Vänskä became principal guest conductor of the orchestra in 1985, and chief conductor in 1988. During his tenure, he and the orchestra have achieved wide acclaim, particularly with performances and recordings of Sibelius. Other recordings by Vänskä and the orchestra include music of Robert Kajanus and Einojuhani Rautavaara. Vänskä concluded his tenure as Chief Conductor in 2008 and became Conductor Laureate of the orchestra.

Jukka-Pekka Saraste served as artistic advisor to the orchestra from August 2008 to July 2011. In April 2009, the orchestra announced the appointment of Okko Kamu as its next chief conductor, as of the autumn of 2011, after the conclusion of Saraste's tenure as artistic advisor. Kamu's initial contract was through the spring of 2014. In November 2012, the orchestra announced the extension of Kamu's contract through the end of July 2016, at which time Kamu concluded his tenure as principal conductor.