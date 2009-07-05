Solid GoldMinneapolis-based electronic group. Formed 19 September 2005
Solid Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec2d121d-160a-4daa-9963-ee8959bf54b2
Solid Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Solid Gold is a Minneapolis-based indie rock band with an electronic and R&B sound. It consists of Zach Coulter, Adam Hurlburt and Matthew Locher. Solid Gold was voted "Best Rock Band of 2011" by the City Pages Readers' Poll.
Solid Gold Tracks
Bible Thumper (The Paronmasiac Remix)
Solid Gold
Bible Thumper (The Paronmasiac Remix)
Bible Thumper (The Paronmasiac Remix)
Bible Thumper
Solid Gold
Bible Thumper
Bible Thumper
Get Over It
Solid Gold
Get Over It
Get Over It
