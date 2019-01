Solid Gold is a Minneapolis-based indie rock band with an electronic and R&B sound. It consists of Zach Coulter, Adam Hurlburt and Matthew Locher. Solid Gold was voted "Best Rock Band of 2011" by the City Pages Readers' Poll.

