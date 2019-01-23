The Flowerpot Men were a British electronic music group that surfaced in the 1980s. This group featured electronic musician Ben Watkins (of Juno Reactor), Paul N. Davies (of Naked Lunch), and cellist Adam Peters. They recorded several EPs including "Alligator Bait", "Jo's So Mean" and "Walk on Gilded Splinters". The ep Jo's so mean to Josephine was produced by Siouxsie and the Banshees' co-founder Steven Severin whom described it as "a proto-techno classic". Their most successful and well-known song, "Beat City", was featured in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Prior to the Flowerpot Men, Adam Peters had played cello and piano parts on some Echo & the Bunnymen tracks including "Never Stop" and "The Killing Moon".

The group later became known as Sunsonic and released the full-length LP Melting Down on Motor Angel in 1990.

After Sunsonic, Ben Watkins went on to form Juno Reactor, a multifaceted project that has released seven studio albums, scored Hollywood films, and tours with multiple live bands members and stage performers.